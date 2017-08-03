Here is the one thing that Tiger Shroff always had and Disha Patani always wanted

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff will share the screen space in Baaghi 2. Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff will share the screen space in Baaghi 2.

Sajid Nadiadwala, who gave a dream debut to Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon with Heropanti, is also planning other big launch pads and one of them is for Disha Patani in his next film Baaghi 2.

While Tiger has been a part of the franchise, Disha will be seen playing the female lead role. Although we have seen the actress’ her debut in M.S Dhoni, Baaghi 2 will mark her first solo lead film. The actress is extremely excited to be working under the NGE banner, with Sajid’s guidance.

All praise for her producer, Disha said, “One thing that Tiger always had and I always wanted was Sajid Nadiadwala and his mentorship. I find him one of the most pragmatic mentors which make him a go-to person for everyone who works with him. If there is any issue that you take to him, before you know it he hasn’t only found an appropriate solution to it but also worked towards solving it. All this that he does is so effortless and it only comes from the kind of experience he has had.”

When Baaghi 2 was announced, Tiger Shroff had said it is but natural for him when he is sharing screen with Disha. What’s her say on that? “Ya, we are great friends, we are very comfortable with each other and it is not like work, it is like we’re doing something new, and we both are very competitive. We always try to do our best and be a team,” said Disha in an interview to indianexpress.com.

Sajid Nadiadwala is also working on launching Sunil Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty soon.

