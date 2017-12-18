Hema Malini remembers playing Queen Padmini, 30 years before Deepika Padukone became Padmavati

Hema Malini asked about the uproar against Deepika Padukone starrer Padmavati. Hema Malini asked about the uproar against Deepika Padukone starrer Padmavati.

A trailer, a poster and two songs – that’s all that the public has seen of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati and actor Deepika Padukone as Queen Padmini, but these bits were big enough to make sections across the country upset, to an extent of asking for a ban on the film and issuing death threats to both the actor and the director.

But amid the controversy, there’s one actor, who is breathing a sigh of relief that she had to face no such uproar when she played the role of Queen Padmini. Not many know but veteran star Hema Malini portrayed the much-contested role on a TV series, Terah Panne (13 Chapters) in 1995. In the huge filmography of Malini, Terah Panne has got lost somewhere that no amount of Google search can trace the show, which was written by one of India’s most celebrated writers, Gulzar.

It was, in fact, Malini herself, who mentioned about the series when she was asked about the uproar against Padmavati. On Sunday evening during a session at the Times Lit Fest, when the actor-MP was asked about the growing intolerance against art in the country, citing the example of Padmavati, Malini laughed and said, “I am very happy that I played Queen Padmini in Terah Panne and it even got released.”

The session was designed to discuss Malini’s biography, “Beyond the Dream Girl”, penned by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, who was also present for the discussion. The interaction with the author later fetched more details about Terah Panne and Malini’s role in it.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Mukherjee said, “In the biography, I have written about Terah Panne. It was directed by Vikas Desai. It aired on Doordarshan. 13 chapters from history were shown in the show. Hema ji played different roles like Kunti, Kaikai and Rani Padmini in different chapters. It was written by Gulzar. This hasn’t been talked about anywhere else but I had seen it. So, I went to Kiran Shantaram, who had produced the show. He had the archives and that’s how I wrote about it.”

