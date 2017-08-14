Hema Malini releases her first bhajan album, mom-to-be Esha Deol joins her with hubby Bharat Takhtani. See photos

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani seemed quite cosy in each other’s company. Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani seemed quite cosy in each other’s company.

After working as an actor, director and producer in the Bollywood film industry and even trying her hands at politics, Bollywood’s Dreamgirl Hema Malini has cut her debut album on bhajans. The actor who is well known for films like Sholay, Baghban, Veer Zaara, Seeta Aur Geeta and others, had announced her new project last year. “I have sung some bhajans composed by Pt Jasraj, Pt Shivkumar Sharma, Pt HariPrasad Chaurasia & Pt Rajan Sajan Mishra,” the actor had tweeted some time back. Her daughter, Esha Deol and son-in-law Bharat Takhtani had joined her at the song launch.

The happy couple, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani seemed quite cosy in each other’s company. Mommy-to-be Esha Deol has been glowing ever since she announced her pregnancy. “At the release function of Mom’s first bhajan album Gopala Ko Samarpan with hubby at Iskcon,” Esha posted a picture on Instagram today.

Esha Deol tied the knot with businessman Bharat Takhtani on June 29, 2012. Grandma hema Malini had expressed her joy over Esha’s first child on Twitter earlier saying, “Deols and Takhtanis are overjoyed to announce that @Esha_Deol and Bharat are expecting their first baby. We thank you all for all your good wishes.”

With the birth of their child, Esha and Bharat too will be joining the Bollywood’s parent club. With Misha, (Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput), Ritesh Deshmukh’s son, Boman Irani’s grand daughter, Taimur (Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor) and lately Yash and Roohi (Karan Johar) it has been raining babies in Bollywood for sometime now. Soon, Esha’s child will also be joining the star kids club of Bollywood.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd