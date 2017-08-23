Hema Malini on Triple Talaq verdict: It was a necessity for Muslim women

Here is what MP Hema Malini has to say about triple talaq ruling. Here is what MP Hema Malini has to say about triple talaq ruling.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Tuesday in a split verdict ruled that the practice of instant triple talaq in the Muslim community is unconstitutional. The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar, set aside the practice by a majority of 3:2.

While CJI Khehar and Justice S Abdul Nazeer upheld the practice of triple talaq, Justices Kurian Joseph, R F Nariman and U U Lalit held that the practice needs to be abolished.

Today in an interview with indianexpress.com, veteran actor and Member of Parliament Hema Malini lauded the government and the Supreme Court for the decision.

“It is a nice thing that has happened. I am happy that my government has got it done. Verdict against triple talaq was a necessity for Muslim women. I am also doing a lot of work with Muslim women in Mathura. With this verdict, women empowerment and equality of genders is promised. We are working towards this goal, and with Narendra Modi helming our government, I am sure it will happen,” said Hema Malini.

Along with expressing happiness about the verdict, Malini also took an opportunity to share a few things she does in her Lok Sabha constituency Mathura.

The sixty-eight-year-old actor said, “There are so many Muslim communities there. This time during Eid, I spent a good amount of time with them and we celebrated Eid with a lot of fervour. I am for everybody, not for one particular community, and I have always said that in my speeches too, that our government is not for any one particular sect, but for all irrespectively. We are here to support each and every one with humanity.”

Hema Malini is also promoting Indian dance forms all over the world. The ‘Dream Girl’ of Bollywood has invited Sukhishvili (Georgian National Ballet) to India after fifty years. With this the Baghban actor aims to present a cultural odyssey that will expose the world to two ancient cultures, India and Georgia, giving a platform to showcase their talent.

