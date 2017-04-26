Hema Malini on Esha Deol’s pregnancy: We are overjoyed

Hema Malini is overjoyed to become a grandmother for the second time as Esha Deol is expecting her first child. Hema Malini is overjoyed to become a grandmother for the second time as Esha Deol is expecting her first child.

After the news of Hema Malini becoming a grandmother for the second time surfaced, the fans of the veteran actor have been showering her and her daughter Esha Deol with lots of love and blessings. On Monday, it was confirmed that Esha Deol who tied the knot businessman Bharat Takhtani on June 29, 2012, is pregnant with her first baby and the family of the couple is ecstatic with the news.

Sholay actor Hema Malini took to her social media account to thank everyone for their best wishes for her elder daughter and expressed her happiness of being a grandma for the second time. “Deols and Takhtanis are overjoyed to announce that @Esha_Deol and Bharat are expecting their first baby. We thank you all for all your good wishes,” wrote Hema on her Twitter handle.

Deols & Takhtanis are overjoyed to announce that @Esha_Deol & Bharat are expecting their 1st baby. We thk u all for all ur good wishes 🙏 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 25, 2017

Earlier the news of Esha’s pregnancy was confirmed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, who is writing the second book on the 68-year-old actor, Hema Malini.“Ya, actually I am writing a book so I visit their house often, and all I can say is Hemaji and the whole family is thrilled with Esha’s pregnancy, she is expecting the baby anytime in October, and she is at Hemaji’s house and Hemaji and Dharamji are obviously very happy! Bharat is also very excited and is taking most of the days off from work to spend time with Esha,” said Ram Kamal.

On the work front, Esha was last seen in 2015 film Kill Them Young and its Kannada and Tamil versions and was a gang leader in reality TV series Roadies X2.

