Hema Malini: Alia Bhatt should reprise my role in Seeta Geeta remake

The Dream Girl of Bollywood Hema Malini has contributed to Indian cinema not only through her acting skills but also through her dance. Her love for the art has been much evident in her many stage-shows that the actor continued doing even after getting into the skin of an actor. Being a trained Bharatnatyam dancer herself, the 68-year-old actor has been promoting Indian classical dance forms for a very long time now.

It was only recently that the Seeta Geeta actor collaborated with the Georgian dance troupes to bring to India an amalgamation of the dance forms of the two countries – India and Georgia. As we asked her what made her bring the foreign dance form to the country, the veteran actor told indianexpress.com, “When I went to Georgia and saw their dance form, I felt amazing and I felt every Indian must watch it and hence I brought it here.”

The actor who is doing so much to revive the art forms of the country feels Indians are no longer interested in Indian dance forms. Ask her what can be done to bring back Kathak, Bharatnatyam and other Indian classical dance forms through movies, Hema Malini said, “What’s the use? No one will watch it as they have zero interest left in classical dance forms. Indian movies stopped focussing on the classical and the folk dances of the country long back. It was there in the era of actors like Vaijantimala, Padmini but then Bollywood dance took over and classical dance forms lost their prominence in the movies. Even in TV dance reality shows, everything is so Bollywood and western.”

Still, she believes if popular actors will take it up on the silver screen, it might leave some impact on the young minds. “But yes, if a popular actress does any classical forms, just a small sequence of it in their movie, it will leave an impact on the audience. I remember Vidya Balan (in Bhool Bhulaiyaa) and Deepika Padukone (in Bajirao Mastani) taking up classical dance forms in their movies which I think is appreciable. And, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a filmmaker who has tradition on his mind even today. Other directors don’t have that sense. The younger directors focus on hip hop, jazz and all those western dance forms,” quipped the Sholay actor.

For Hema Malini, age is probably just a number as she looks as vibrant and graceful as she looked in her younger days. But the actor turned politician finds the tag of ageless beauty funny. She remarked, “I find it funny when people address me as ageless beauty. I am getting older every year.” But revealing her secret of looking beautiful and stylish even at this stage of life, the mother of two says, “I think it is completely in your mind. If you want to look good you will look good but if you don’t, you won’t. This may sound funny to you, but this is the truth.”

Also, we asked the original Basanti of Bollywood, whom she would like to see step into her shoes for the role of Seeta and Geeta in the remake of her cult hit, she promptly replied, “Alia Bhatt. I did that movie when I was very young. So, if I consider the age factor, it should be someone with a mischevious streak and I think Alia has that in her.”

