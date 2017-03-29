Hall of Fame: Varun Dhawan-Russell Peters dance to Shahid Kapoor-Mira romance, all that made the awards memorable. See pics, video

Russell Peters danced on Tamma Tamma and Shahid Kapoor proposed Mira Rajput. Russell Peters danced on Tamma Tamma and Shahid Kapoor proposed Mira Rajput.

An award night is an occasion of celebration and an event to recognise the efforts made by Bollywood’s ace directors, actors, musicians and others who put in everything to bring out their magic in the form of a film we get to see every Friday at the theaters. Amid the list of winners, what stood out last night at the Hello magazine’s Hall of Fame Awards was some adorable candid moments of our celebs.

Here are a few such things to cherish from what happened at the glittering event:

When Varun Dhawan made Russell Peters dance on “Tamma Tamma Again”

Varun Dhawan walked on the stage to get honoured for being the Most Popular Actor. He was given this award by none other than Russell Peters. But what happened next was completely unexpected.

Varun is undoubtedly one of the best dancers in Bollywood but we did not know that Russell Peters had a hidden talent too. As soon as “Tamma Tamma Again” started to play, Russell showed off his moves, and trust us when we say that it was beyond amazing.

Well, we are already a fan of this stand-up comedian, but now, we are a fan of his dance moves too.

Shahid Kapoor goes down on his knees for Mira Rajput

As soon as Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput arrived at the red carpet, everyone knew they will spread only romance in the air. That’s exactly what happened. The madly in love husband-wife, couldn’t keep their eyes off each other. But what became the cherry on the top, was when Shahid went down on his knees for Mira. While the audio is unclear, it seems like Shahid asked his wife something to which she replied, ‘we shall see.’

Rekha poses for shutterbugs with Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif

As if Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif in the same frame wasn’t enough, Rekha too joined the Bang Bang couple, upping the temperature a notch higher. Rekha, who is tagged as an epitome of grace and beauty, look absolutely stunning in a saree with mogra flowers in her hair. By the way, the diva also graced the stage by honouring Anushka Sharma as the Entertainer of The Year.

Karan Johar snapped with his close friend Twinkle Khanna and Dimple Kapadia

Though busy with his newborns, Karan Johar has been making time for all the events in the tinseltown too. The director made an appearance at Hall of Fame, and his moment with Dimple Kapadia and Twinkle Khanna was one of best. In the picture, we see Dimple laughing out loud, making us wonder what conversation went behind the click. The pic surely proves that happy women are the prettiest.

