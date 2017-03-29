Hello Hall of Fame awards complete winners list: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif get awards

The award season is here and Bollywood is up there, leading the list. At the Hello Hall of Fame Awards, which are honorary awards, Badrinath ki Dulhania co-stars Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan emerged winners, as did Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Twinkle Khanna, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput among others. While the awardee list had film industry’s who’s who. It was what happened on the stage that had us enthralled. We should begin with mentioning Russell Peters doing a jig with Varun Dhawan on his song, Tamma Tamma Again.
Before that, we were quite taken with the mother-daughter statement made by Twinkle Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. With their fashion game on point, they cut a lovely figure together. Another stylish jodi which won awards and accolades was Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira. Katrina Kaif also made an appearance and proved that her Glamour Icon award is well deserved.
Watch | Varun Dhawan and Russell Peters dance on Tamma Tamma Again
Check out other pictures from the Hello Hall of Fame Awards
Amitabh Bachchan: Personality of the Year Award
Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput: Stylish Couple Award
Disha Patani: Fresh Face of the Year Award
Alia Bhatt: Outstanding Talent Award
Anushka Sharma: Entertainer of the Year Award
Varun Dhawan: Most Popular Actor Award
Katrina Kaif: Glamour Icon Award
Hrithik Roshan: Most Stylish Man
Twinkle Khanna: Woman of the Year Award
Sabyasachi Mukherji: Excellence in Fashion Award
Adar Poonawalla: Humanitarian Endeavour Award
Roohi Jaikishan: Stylish Woman Award
Ajay Bijli: Enterprising Personality Of The Year Award
Amjad Ali Khan: Lifetime Achievement Award
Harsh Goenka: Business Leader Award
Manasi Kirloskar: Corporate Debutant
