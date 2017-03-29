Hello Hall of Fame awards complete winners list: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif get awards

Hall of Fame Awards: Badrinath Ki Dulhania co-stars Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan emerged winners at the honorary awards. Hall of Fame Awards: Badrinath Ki Dulhania co-stars Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan emerged winners at the honorary awards.

The award season is here and Bollywood is up there, leading the list. At the Hello Hall of Fame Awards, which are honorary awards, Badrinath ki Dulhania co-stars Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan emerged winners, as did Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Twinkle Khanna, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput among others. While the awardee list had film industry’s who’s who. It was what happened on the stage that had us enthralled. We should begin with mentioning Russell Peters doing a jig with Varun Dhawan on his song, Tamma Tamma Again.

Before that, we were quite taken with the mother-daughter statement made by Twinkle Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. With their fashion game on point, they cut a lovely figure together. Another stylish jodi which won awards and accolades was Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira. Katrina Kaif also made an appearance and proved that her Glamour Icon award is well deserved.

Watch | Varun Dhawan and Russell Peters dance on Tamma Tamma Again

Check out other pictures from the Hello Hall of Fame Awards

Amitabh Bachchan: Personality of the Year Award

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput: Stylish Couple Award

Disha Patani: Fresh Face of the Year Award

Alia Bhatt: Outstanding Talent Award

Anushka Sharma: Entertainer of the Year Award

Varun Dhawan: Most Popular Actor Award

Katrina Kaif: Glamour Icon Award

Hrithik Roshan: Most Stylish Man

Twinkle Khanna: Woman of the Year Award

Sabyasachi Mukherji: Excellence in Fashion Award

Adar Poonawalla: Humanitarian Endeavour Award

Roohi Jaikishan: Stylish Woman Award

Ajay Bijli: Enterprising Personality Of The Year Award

Amjad Ali Khan: Lifetime Achievement Award

Harsh Goenka: Business Leader Award

Manasi Kirloskar: Corporate Debutant

