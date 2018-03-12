Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2018: Ranveer, Deepika win big, Shah Rukh Khan adds his charm. Here’s the complete winners list

Farmer Protest
Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2018: Ranveer Singh was awarded with Entertainer of The Year award (Male), which he dedicated to veteran late actor Sridevi, who passed away recently. Actors like Rekha, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and many others graced the event too. Check out all the winners.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Published: March 12, 2018 9:51 am
deepika padukone, shah rukh khan and gauri khan at hall of fame award Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and others at the event.
Bollywood celebrities have the charm to turn every event into a celebration. Last night was no different. On March 11, the who’s who of B-town walked the red carpet of Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2018 where they left no stone unturned to make sure that they put their best foot forward. While actors like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan lifted up the vibe of the entire event, Kriti Sanon, Mira Rajput and others made sure to amaze the shutterbugs, shining bright with their fashion sense point on. The show honoured the actors for their efforts last year. Ranveer Singh was awarded with Entertainer of The Year award (Male). He dedicated it to veteran late actor Sridevi, who passed away recently.

Ranveer had the honour to hand over an award to diva Rekha. She was awarded with the Cinematic Icon of the Year Award. Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar and many others were among the celebrities who won big at the award show too.

Here is the list of Winners:

Shahid Kapoor: Critics Best Actor of the Year

Sidharth Malhotra: Most Stylish Man of the Year Award

Kriti Sanon: Style Icon of the Year

Karan Johar: Most Versatile Personality of the Year

Deepika Padukone: Entertainer of the Year (Female)

Gauri Khan: Excellence in Design Award

Rekha: Cinematic Icon of the Year Award

Ranveer Singh: Entertainer of the Year Award (Male)

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev: Outstanding Personality of the Year

Rajkummar Rao: Popular Choice

Shweta Nanda: Stylish Woman of The Year

 

Here’s how celebrities dazzled the red carpet: 

Deepika padukone The queen, Deepika Padukone. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) rekha at hello hall of fame award Rekha at the event. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) ranveer singh at the hall of fame award Ranveer Singh showing off his style quotient. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) deepika padukone and rajkummar rao at the hall of fame awards Best on-screen performers in one frame, Rajkummar Rao and Deepika Padukone. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) kriti sanon at the hall of fame awards Kriti Sanon at her best. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) kriti kharbanda Kriti Kharbanda lightened up the red carpet. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) karan johar at the hello hall of fame award Karan Johar point on with his fashion sense. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) iulia vantur at the hello hall of fame award Iulia Vantur at the event. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) isabelle kaif Isabelle Kaif at the event. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) shah rukh khan and gauri khan Always giving couple goals, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

 

Check out some inside pictures: 

Interestingly, while Shah Rukh Khan did not win any award, he made sure to be present as his better half Gauri received Exellence in Design Award. Isn’t that too cute? Well, talk about couple goals and we bet you cannot miss Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s incredible compatibility. The two just look great together and these pictures from inside the event, on fan pages, are a proof:

Ranveer Deepika photos :

The event was held at St. Regis hotel in Mumbai.

