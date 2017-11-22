Top Stories

Helen’s birthday celebration: Iulia Vantur attends on Salman Khan’s behalf. See photos

Helen's birthday celebration: The 79-year-old actor celebrated her birthday with family and close friends in Mumbai. While Salman Khan could not attend the bash, Iulia Vantur made sure to make her presence felt.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Published: November 22, 2017 4:47 pm
ilulia vantur at helen birthday party Iulia Vantur at Helen’s birthday.
For Salman Khan, family comes first. We have seen him finding time for his loved ones no matter where he is. But it seems the actor could not take time off from shooting for veteran actor Helen’s birthday. The actor turned 79 yesterday and her birthday was celebrated in Mumbai in the presence of her family members and close friends. Salman, who is busy with promotions of his upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai and is working on his next project Race 3, might have given the celebrations a miss but it seems he made sure his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur attends the event. Iulia, who has been a regular fixture of Khan family functions turned up for Helen’s birthday too. And of course, her presence made shutterbugs go bonkers.

Iulia was also seen at the double anniversary party of Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma, and Salim Khan and Salma, which happened on November 16. Salman attended the event with Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Katrina Kaif. In fact, a video of him singing ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye’ went viral on Twitter and Instagram.

Apart from lulia, the party was also attended by Malaika Arora Khan, the ex-wife of Arbaaz Khan. The actor was seen with her parents and son. Not just Salman, Arbaaz also had to give a miss to the get together as the actor-turned-producer is busy with promotions of Tera Intezaar, also starring Sunny Leone. Arbaaz was in Delhi for an event. The actor also promoted the film on Bigg Boss 11 hosted by Salman, where the two sang together their favourite song from Tera Intezaar album.

See photos:

arpita khan (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) malaika arora khan with her family (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) sohail khan with son (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) helen birthday party (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) helen birthday (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) helen birthday bash (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) Iulia Vantur at Helen birthday (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

 

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) iulia vantur at helen birthday (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) iulia vantur at helen birthday (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

 

 

 

Meanwhile, there are reports that Salman’s Tiger Zinda Hai release might be pushed. However, there is no confirmation of the same. For now, it is scheduled for a December 22 release this year.

