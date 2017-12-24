Priyanka Chopra is heartbroken on not making it to her convocation ceremony

Priyanka Chopra was in New Delhi on Saturday for a UNICEF event. Priyanka Chopra was in New Delhi on Saturday for a UNICEF event.

Actor Priyanka Chopra says she is heartbroken as she could not be present at the convocation ceremony at Barielly International University, where she was supposed to receive an honorary doctorate. The 35-year-old actor was scheduled to arrive in her hometown today but could not land at the airport due to the fog.

“I am heartbroken that I will not be able to attend the convocation ceremony and receive my honorary doctorate in person at the Bareilly International University today. We’ve been at the airport since this morning waiting for clearance from the ATC. My team had also explored all other possible options to get there but the fog has put to rest all plans for today,” Priyanka said in a statement.

This could have been the actor’s first visit to the city after a gap of almost five years. “I was really looking forward to going back to Bareilly… Not just to receive the honorary doctorate but also to see old friends and family and just reconnect with a city that has been such an important part of my life,” she added. The ceremony was to be attended by Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan and Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal.

Priyanka also expressed gratitude to the university for understanding the situation. “I want to thank the University for being so understanding and amazing and I would to wish every graduate all the very best as they set forth on a new journey. I will see you all again very soon,” she said.

Priyanka, who was in New Delhi yesterday for a UNICEF event, had shared her excitement on receiving the doctorate and visiting Bareilly.

