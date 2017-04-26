HC exempts Akshay Kumar from appearance in defamation case

Akshay Kumar had moved the high court against the summons issued against him by the trial court on February 8 in the defamation case. Akshay Kumar had moved the high court against the summons issued against him by the trial court on February 8 in the defamation case.

The Delhi High Court today exempted actor Akshay Kumar from personal appearance before a trial court in a defamation case filed by Bata footwear company which had objected to a dialogue in his film ‘Jolly LLB 2’. “Till the next date of hearing the petitioner (Kumar) is exempted from personal appearance before trial court,” Justice Mukta Gupta said and fixed the matter for hearing on May 23.

The judge further said the actor can be represented through his counsel. Kumar had moved the high court against the summons issued against him by the trial court on February 8 and sought quashing of the complaint lodged against him and others – actor Annu Kapoor, director Subhash Kapoor and film producer Fox Star Studios India Pvt Ltd.

Bata India Limited, in its complaint, had alleged that “disparaging comments and defamatory reference” were made against Bata as a brand in the main trailer of the motion picture. The company in its plea claimed that Bata has been deliberately shown in an extremely bad taste and the dialogue was intended to convey that Bata footwear is worn only by the lower strata of society and one should feel humiliated if one wears Bata footwear.

The court found prima facie offense under sections 500 (defamation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code, which are made out against the accused persons and said that there are sufficient grounds to proceed against them.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 26, 2017 1:13 pm