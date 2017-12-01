Top Stories

Hazel Keech writes an emotional note to Yuvraj Singh on 1st wedding anniversary

It is Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh's first wedding anniversary and on the occasion, loving wife Hazel shared a picture with her man Yuvraj and also wrote a love note.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Published: December 1, 2017 10:21 am
Hazel Keech Yuvraj Singh first wedding anniversary photo On their 1st wedding anniversary, Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh seem to have had a midnight date.
While we have been seeing a lot of pictures of Sagarika Ghatge-Zaheer Khan, it was exactly a year back when we were happy to see clicks from Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh’s wedding celebrations. On the occasion of their first wedding anniversary, loving wife Hazel shared a picture with her man Yuvraj and also wrote a love note.

Hazel and Yuvraj seem to have had a midnight date celebrating this one year of togetherness and thus the Bodyguard actor shared a click and wrote, “Wining and dining after 1 year of marriage. Happy Anniversary @yuvisofficial its been a roller coaster but I wouldn’t have wanted to do it with anyone else. I love you husband ❤️😘😊.”

Hazel and Yuvraj are all smiles in the photo and we are happy to see them together. See the latest photo of Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh on their first wedding anniversary:

 

We saw Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh recently, by each other’s side, at the multiple celebrations of Sagarika Ghatge-Zaheer Khan’s wedding. Hazel and Yuvraj were seen enjoying themselves and also dancing at their besties wedding. See a few more recent photos of Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh:

 

Last year, we saw Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh’s beautiful pre-wedding pictures, images from their Chandigarh ceremony and also the fun clicks from their Goa nuptials. To add even more star value to the wedding, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma made an appearance at their wedding and also a video of the two dancing to Gur Naal Ishq went viral.

See Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh’s wedding photos too:

Yuvraj Singh Hazel Keech wedding, Yuvraj Singh reception, Yuvraj Hazel reception, Yuvraj Singh Hazel Keech reception, Yuvraj Singh wife, Hazel keech, hazel Keech photos, Yuvraj Singh Hazel keeche reception photos, India Cricket , Cricket news, Cricket

Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech, Yuvraj Hazel first pics, Yuvraj Hazel first married pics, Yuvraj Hazel wedding video

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, anushka virat, virat anushka, Virat Kohli anushka sharma, anushka sharma Virat Kohli, anushka sharma images, Anushka Sharma pics, Anushka Sharma photos, Anushka pics, Yuvraj Singh, angad bedi, Hazel Keech, Rannvijay Singh, entertainment photos, indian express, indian express news

 

Yuvraj-Hazel marriage, Yuvraj-Hazel wedding, Hazel new name, Yuvraj-Hazel reception, Yuvraj-Hazel hindu marriage, Yuvraj-Hazel hindu wedding, Yuvraj-Hazel sikh marriage, Yuvraj-Hazel sikh wedding, Yuvraj-Hazel delhi reception, Yuvraj-Hazel reception guest list, bollywood news, bollywood updates, entertainment news, indian express news, indian express

hazel keech new name

Yuvraj Singh, hazel keech

anushka-virat-yuvraj-hazel

We wish a happy married life to Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh.

