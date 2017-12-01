Hazel Keech writes an emotional note to Yuvraj Singh on 1st wedding anniversary

On their 1st wedding anniversary, Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh seem to have had a midnight date. On their 1st wedding anniversary, Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh seem to have had a midnight date.

While we have been seeing a lot of pictures of Sagarika Ghatge-Zaheer Khan, it was exactly a year back when we were happy to see clicks from Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh’s wedding celebrations. On the occasion of their first wedding anniversary, loving wife Hazel shared a picture with her man Yuvraj and also wrote a love note.

Hazel and Yuvraj seem to have had a midnight date celebrating this one year of togetherness and thus the Bodyguard actor shared a click and wrote, “Wining and dining after 1 year of marriage. Happy Anniversary @yuvisofficial its been a roller coaster but I wouldn’t have wanted to do it with anyone else. I love you husband ❤️😘😊.”

Hazel and Yuvraj are all smiles in the photo and we are happy to see them together. See the latest photo of Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh on their first wedding anniversary:

We saw Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh recently, by each other’s side, at the multiple celebrations of Sagarika Ghatge-Zaheer Khan’s wedding. Hazel and Yuvraj were seen enjoying themselves and also dancing at their besties wedding. See a few more recent photos of Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh:

Last year, we saw Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh’s beautiful pre-wedding pictures, images from their Chandigarh ceremony and also the fun clicks from their Goa nuptials. To add even more star value to the wedding, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma made an appearance at their wedding and also a video of the two dancing to Gur Naal Ishq went viral.

See Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh’s wedding photos too:

We wish a happy married life to Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh.

