Haven’t seen calm director like Nitesh Tiwari, says Girish Kulkarni

Marathi actor Girish Kulkarni, who worked with Nitesh Tiwari in Dangal, says he has never seen a calm and composed director like him.

Girish told IANS: “Nitesh is a fantastic director. I haven’t seen such a calm and composed director ever. He is open to take suggestions from his actors. His vision is very clear or else it wouldn’t have been easy to direct such a mega project so well.”

He plays the role of a coach in “Dangal”, which stars Aamir Khan.

“My character revolves around the protagonist so, I am the only character who creates obstacles in the journey. I have a substantial role in the film. That’s why I said yes to this film,” said Girish.

About Aamir Khan, Girish says what he observed while working with the 51-year-old actor was his no-pretence attitude. “Aamir is a very good human being, so he never hides anything. If he is scared, he will say ‘Oh I am a little scared to do this’. I found that very good, real and relatable. I find it weird when you do something out of pretence,” the actor said.

The biopic, which hit the screens on Friday, presents Aamir as the former wrestler and renowned coach Mahavir Singh Phogat, who taught wrestling to his daughters Babita Kumari and Geeta Phogat.