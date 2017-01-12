Have promised Aamir Khan that I will watch Dangal: Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan promises Aamir Khan to watch Dangal. Shah Rukh Khan promises Aamir Khan to watch Dangal.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he is yet to watch Dangal but has promised Aamir Khan that he will see the sports drama soon.

Shah Rukh, 51, is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Raees. During a Twitter chat with his fans, SRK was asked how he liked Dangal, to which he replied, “Have been busy with work so haven’t seen it yet. Have promised Aamir will see it soon on a free day. It’s awesome like we all know.”

Have been busy with work so haven’t seen it yet. Have promised Aamir will see it soon on a free day. It’s awesome like we all know http://t.co/4JMobMTQ5B — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 12, 2017

Dangal is enjoying a successful run at the box office. In his next Raees, Shah Rukh will be seen sharing screen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan. Talking about his co-star, SRK wrote, “Nawaz bhai is a gem of an actor and too much fun to work with.”

Nawaz bhai is a gem of an actor and too much fun to work with. http://t.co/DAdrKk512c — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 12, 2017

Raees, directed by Rahul Dholakia, will release on January 25, the same day as Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil. It was earlier supposed to hit theatres on January 26. When a fan asked if he could prepone the release of Raees as the wait is too long, SRK said, “Please see it on 25 only…pehle hi bohat shift kar Lee…”