Have done well without any guidance, says Neha Sharma

Actor Neha Sharma admits the work she has done in Bollywood may not be “path-breaking”, but says she has picked the best from what she got. In that sense, she feels she has done well in her career without having any guidance.

Neha ventured into Bollywood in 2010 with the film “Crook: It’s Good To Be Bad”. She then featured in films like “Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum”, “Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story”, “Yamla Pagla Deewana 2”, “Youngistaan”, “Kriti” and “Tum Bin 2”, and she has a special appearance in “Mubarakan”.

Asked if it’s a conscious decision to not be a part of too many films, Neha told IANS: “Yes. The reason I am in cinema is because of the passion I have for cinema…. So, for me to convince myself to do anything and everything becomes impossible.

“I’m not trying to say that the work I have done in the past is path-breaking, but I have definitely tried to pick the best from what I was offered and being an outsider with no one to guide me I think I have done well.”

Neha’s last film was Tum Bin 2 and indianexpress critic Shubhra Gupra wrote in her review, “Amar (Aashim Gulati) and Taran (Neha Sharma) love each other, and then something terrible happens, and he drops out of the picture. She grieves and mopes, along with Amar’s `papaji’ (Kanwaljit Singh) and her two sisters, and then one day the personable young Shekhar (Aditya Seal) turns up on their doorstep, and things start to change.”

She further added, “Two guys, one girl, and the mess they can create amongst themselves may be the oldest story in the book, but it can quite easily be refreshed given the right story and treatment. Unlike the first one which brought these elements together nicely, it doesn’t happen here, despite some well executed moments.”

