Hate Story actor Bhairavi Goswami body shames Kriti Sanon and calls her deranged

Kriti Sanon is hitting the headlines. Well, wait! It is not Kriti but someone else’s aim to seek some attention with her name! It is Hate Story actor Bhairavi Goswami who is kind of using Kriti’s name to grab some limelight. It all started with a recent post of Kriti Sanon as she showed off her fun side in a dance video on Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor’s recently released film Mubarakan’s song “Hawa Hawa”. Kriti shared this video to show her support for the film and would have never thought that she would be getting trolled for this.

The infamous Kamaal R Khan aka KRK first shared this video of Kriti and wrote, “Ye Dekho Kiriti Bechari, Raabta Ke flop Hone Ke Baad, mentally disturb Ho Gayee hai!”. This was quite normal, as it is KRK we are talking of. Time and again he has aimed to defame almost every actor in the industry. But another shock came when a not much talked about actor Bhairavi Goswami came in to the picture. She posted a reply on KRK’s tweet and wrote, “She is really behaving like a deranged woman. How did she become an actress. No headlight, no bumper😳. Even college students look better http://twitter.com/kamaalrkhan/status/888714157478096896 …”

If you are wondering who is Bhairavi Goswami, here we are with an answer for you! Her first movie role was in Sagar Bellary’s Bheja Fry, she voice-acted in the children’s hit animation film My Friend Ganesha 2. She was also seen in Mr. Bhatti on Chutti, starring Anupam Kher with Amitabh Bachchan doing a cameo – she played a glamorous girl there. Bhairavi shed her glamorous image to play a simple school teacher in Kachcha Limboo too.

See tweets of Kamaal R Khan aka KRK and Bhairavi Goswami body shaming Kriti Sanaon here:

Ye Dekho Kiriti Bechari, Raabta Ke flop Hone Ke Baad, mentally disturb Ho Gayee hai! pic.twitter.com/obW2MvRk42 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 22, 2017

she is really behaving like a deranged woman. How did she become an actress. No headlight, no bumper😳. Even college students look better http://t.co/SAPEuv80sc — Bhairavi Goswami (@bhairavigoswami) July 22, 2017

Bhairavi Goswami was also seen in Hate Story and portrayed the role of Sheila. Her other films include Liar Liar, Tea Coffee or Me, Mad House and See no Evil, Hear no Evil, Speak no Evil.

Well, Bhairavi seems to be just another attention seeker like KRK here.

