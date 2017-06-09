Haseena The Queen of Mumbai: Shraddha Kapoor shares the other side of Haseena Parkar, see photo

In the latest picture which Shraddha Kapoor has shared, we see her in a candid romantic shot with actor Ankur Bhatia. In the latest picture which Shraddha Kapoor has shared, we see her in a candid romantic shot with actor Ankur Bhatia.

With releases like Half Girlfriend and OK Jaanu, Shraddha Kapoor may not have shone like her contemporaries, but her latest transformation in Apoorva Lakhia’s film Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai might be a head turner. The actor recently shared a still as Haseena Parker and she no longer has the same fiery aura which we have seen in the film’s posters so far. Shraddha Kapoor in her next film Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai, will be playing Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parker. In the latest picture which she shared, we see Shraddha in a candid romantic shot with actor Ankur Bhatia, and although she seemed to be in love, she still looks fierce in her appearance.

Shraddha has gone de-glam in the film. But despite sporting no-makeup and wearing simple clothes, she has managed to look deadly. Shraddha is completely into her character. The small glimpse from the film pretty much tells the moment. The actor was recently in Pune to shoot for her upcoming film.

“Shraddha spent Tuesday canning her portions, which include a court sequence at Deccan College and a theatre in the vicinity that were cordoned off for the shoot. The college has been converted into a court for the shoot. When Shraddha was informed that the shoot is happening in Pune, she was excited to travel by road as she has fond memories of the city. As a child, she would often travel to the city by road to visit her late maternal grandparents who lived there,” a Deccan Chronicle report mentioned.

Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai will be releasing on July 14, 2017. The film will clash with Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos. This is the third time Shraddha’s film will face a box office face-off this year. In January, OK Jaanu released alongside Haraamkhor, and her recent film Half Girlfriend clashed with Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium. But mostly her films managed to get away with the bigger share. Will this happen yet again?

