Haseena first look: Shraddha Kapoor stuns as Dawood Ibrahim’s sister. See pic

Shraddha Kapoor has shared the first glimpse of her upcoming film, Haseena- The Queen of Mumbai. The film, which is based on Haseena Parkar, the late sister of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, will show Shraddha in a fearless and bold avatar, which has never been seen before. Her look in the poster is extremely fearless and bold, and you instantly forget how you have seen her in Bollywood so far.

Shraddha’s role will showcase the life of Haseena from the age of 17 to 40. And if there is one thing that Shraddha regrets about her role, it is the chance of not having met Haseena herself who passed away in 2014. Earlier, she spoke about how she hopes to be convincing with this film and character.

The actor — who recently appeared in Mani Ratnam’s Ok Kanmani’s Hindi remake, Ok Jaanu, along with Aditya Roy Kapur — said, “I am excited but I am more nervous as I play from the age of 17 to 43 so that whole character graph is there. The character is going to be difficult. I hope I’m convincing.”

Talking about the kind of music the film will have, musical duo Sachin-Jigar said, “The film pans across a certain period and the brief was to cater to that era but not making it sound (out) dated. We are just retaining the vibe of the era but keeping the lyrics and the sound more new age. We are going to fuse a few elements which can transport listeners back to a forgotten era in a relevant atmosphere.”

Haseena – The Queen of Mumbai is directed by Apoorva Lakhia also stars Shraddha’s brother Siddhant as Dawood Ibrahim. Haseena – The Queen of Mumbai is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film releases on July 14, 2017.

