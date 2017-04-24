Haseena The Queen of Mumbai new poster: Shraddha Kapoor gets fiercer with age, see pic

Shraddha Kapoor as young Haseena Parkar just gets the nuances right of the character. Shraddha Kapoor as young Haseena Parkar just gets the nuances right of the character.

Shraddha Kapoor has always been the girl-next-door. Her adorable, if imperfect, characters have been young, modern, ambitious and restless. With Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai, she is getting a screen rebirth as Haseena Parkar, Dawood Ibrahim’s sister and the godmother of crime. As the new poster of the Apoorva Lakhia film debuted, we can see Haseena’s rise in the crime world in terms of Shraddha Kapoor’s expressions.

Earlier, Shraddha said juggling between her Half Girlfriend character Riya Somani and Haseena Parkar was challenging. The actor has shared a new still from Haseena, and we can see how strong and dangerous her character is.

If we go by the picture, Shraddha has adapted the nuances of being Haseena Parkar quite well and has left us speechless. The film directed by Apoorva Lakhia continues to carry forward the trend of strong female characters, and to some extent, Haseena might remind you of Vidya Balan’s recent film Begum Jaan. But would Shraddha be able to carry such a strong and demanding role? Well, we would have to wait and watch on July 14.

The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor, who rose to fame with his supporting characters in many Bollywood films. In this film, he plays Dawood Ibrahim, brother of Haseena Parkar.

Meanwhile, Shraddha is busy with promotions of Half Girlfriend, which also stars Arjun Kapoor. The film, which is based on the novel of Chetan Bhagat, has been directed by Aashiqui 2 fame Mohit Suri. The film is scheduled for May 19 release.

