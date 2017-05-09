Haseena Queen of Mumbai: Shraddha Kapoor introduces us to her brother Siddhanth Kapoor aka Dawood Ibrahim. See pic

Shraddha Kapoor introduces her brother Siddhanth Kapoor on Instagram. Shraddha Kapoor introduces her brother Siddhanth Kapoor on Instagram.

You have seen Shraddha Kapoor nailing it as Haseena Parkar in her upcoming film Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai but now it is time to shift the focus from her and pay attention to the one who plays Dawood Ibrahim in the film. Shraddha took to her Instagram account and introduced her brother Siddhanth Kapoor who would be playing the character of Dawood in the film. Interestingly, the real life brother-sister would be sharing the screen space for the first time as reel life brother- sister, Dawood and Haseena.

The 30-year-old actor posted a picture along with which she wrote, “SO proud to introduce my real AND reel life brother. Introducing #BHAI. Younger & older. It was an experience of a lifetime to shoot with my bro. #HASEENA coming soon.” Going by the glimpses we have seen so far, it seems Shraddha is all set to surprise us, shedding her girl-next-door look.

Meanwhile, the actor is busy promoting Half Girlfriend in which she plays the character of Riya Somani.

Shraddha in a statement mentioned her experience of simultaneously shooting for both the films. She said, “Haseena and Riya Somani (lead role in Half Girlfriend) are two very different characters. Since I was simultaneously working on both the films, it was definitely challenging in its own way to juggle back and forth between both the characters and to get in and out of two worlds.”

In the film, Shraddha would be sharing the screen space with Arjun Kapoor. Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Chetan Bhagat, Half Girlfriend is an adaptation of the novel by the same name. It will release on May 12.

