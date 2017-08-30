Haseena Parkar to release on September 22, confirms director Apoorva Lakhia

In Apoorva Lakhia’s film Haseena Parkar, Shraddha Kapoor plays the title role along with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor as Dawood Ibrahim and Ankur Bhatia as Haseena’s husband. In Apoorva Lakhia’s film Haseena Parkar, Shraddha Kapoor plays the title role along with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor as Dawood Ibrahim and Ankur Bhatia as Haseena’s husband.

Haseena Parkar director Apoorva Lakhia on Tuesday cleared the air about the film’s release being postponed and said the film is releasing on September 22. Originally the film was supposed to release on July 14 but it was pushed to August 18 to avoid the clutter at the box office.

Then according to a statement issued on behalf of the producers the film’s release date was finalized as September 22. When media asked about the film’s release being postponed again, Lakhia said, “People can write what they want as long as we are coming in the news. We are coming to theaters on the 22nd of September and we never said anything otherwise. We are really looking forward to it and today we start the promotions for the film.”

He was present at the Twitter office for the song launch of the film. Asked why the makers chose to release a romantic song first from the film, Apoorva said, “From the trailer it seems like a very violent and action oriented film but that is not the case, Haseena was married to her elder brother’s best friend Ibrahim who not only ran a restaurant but in his free time used to work as a stunt man in Bollywood.

“They were madly in love and she was married at a very young age. She had a beautiful marriage and she lost her husband at a young age. This song is by Sachin and Jigar and we thought this would be an ideal song to show the world a softer side of Haseena Parkar because when she was young she was very romantic but her circumstances were what got her where she reached.”

Shraddha Kapoor plays the title role along with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor as Dawood Ibrahim and Ankur Bhatia as Haseena’s husband. The film marks the time in Haseena’s life from 17 to 40 years old. Shraddha, the lead actor in the film, said that she does not want to generalize their (Shraddha and Siddhanth Kapoor) characters as villains. She said, “I would not generalize our characters because that will be putting a judgment and a point of view, so we are completely portraying this as a character and it’s entirely up to the audience to decide. We are showing a wide perspective so that people can judge based on the film.”

The song “Tere Bina” is the first song released from the film. Composed by Sachin-Jigar and written by Priya Saraiya, “Tere Bina” is a duet sung by Arijit Singh and Priya Saraiya.

This film will also mark Shraddha Kapoor’s first female protagonist film. She was last seen in “Half Girlfriend” with Arjun Kapoor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App