Haseena Parkar teaser: Shraddha Kapoor as a crime lord is powerful and fearsome, watch video

Sister, mother, daughter… gangster? Apoorva Lakhia’s teaser of Haseena Parkar landed and it juxtaposes the two facets of this enigmatic personality — the woman and the crime lord. The fact that she was the sister of Dawood Ibrahim and represented him in his stronghold, Mumbai’s Nagpada, after he left India, adds mystery to this enigma. In the film, Shraddha Kapoor plays Haseena. Alas, we only see her and rarely hear her in the teaser.

We have seen Shraddha as a girl next door till now — sometimes troubled, at others confused, but always as the girl of today. Playing Haseena is a departure for her as well but going by what we have seen till now, she seems to have done justice to the role. She grows into the part as Haseena grows in stature among her followers.

The teaser explains the life of Haseena well, popularly known as ‘Aapa’, a name that sent shivers down the spine of people living in Mumbai. The film is a true story based on the life and times of the sister of India’s Most Wanted Man – Dawood Ibrahim. The film’s tagline is, “80 cases registered yet she appeared in the court only once”, and this power permeates the teaser too.

Watch Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Haseena Parkar Teaser here:

Shraddha takes the centrestage as the lead of the film, and looks extremely dangerous with her eyes challenging someone to even try and stand against her. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film shows Shraddha in a completely different avatar. The film would show Haseena Parkar over a span of years and Shraddha’s look will also change as and when the character ages.

Shraddha Kapoor is really hopeful that her fans love her in this role and appreciate the experiment she has done. She shared the Haseena Parkar teaser with the caption, “Here is the teaser! – hope you guys like it —- http://bit.ly/HaseenaParkarTeaser … #HaseenaParkarTeaser @ApoorvaLakhia @SiddhanthKapoor @AnkBhatia.”

Farhan Akhtar‏ also shared the film’s teaser and wrote, “Nice one @ShraddhaKapoor .. looks real, gritty and dramatic.. all the best @ApoorvaLakhia @SiddhanthKapoor & Team #HaseenaParkar.”

Check the Shraddha Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar’s latest tweets:

Actor Ankur Bhatia plays the role of Haseena’s husband in the film, while for the first time, Shraddha would be seen with her real life brother Siddharth Kapoor, who will be playing the key role of Dawood Ibrahim in the film. The film is scheduled for August 18 release. Haseena is an upcoming Indian biographical crime and was initially named Haseena: Queen Of Mumbai.

