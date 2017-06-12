Haseena Parkar teaser poster: Shraddha Kapoor is up to no good, see photo

Shraddha Kapoor as Haseena Parkar. Shraddha Kapoor as Haseena Parkar.

The kohl-lined eyes speak volumes. You don’t need to look at Shraddha Kapoor’s face to realise she is not a face in the crowd. No sir, she is Haseena: Queen of Mumbai. The new teaser poster is an answer to cynics who thought Shraddha was too young an actor to pull off the role of Haseena Parkar, Dawood Ibrahim’s sister and a rule unto herself once upon a time. The actor, who has taken the centre-stage as the lead of the film, looks extremely dangerous with her eyes challenging someone to even try and stand against her. In fact, the tagline too suggests how strong a personality Haseena used to be. The tagline reads, “80 cases registered yet she appeared in the court only once.”

The actor while sharing the glimpse on her Twitter account wrote, “So here’s another teaser poster of #HaseenaParkar Hope you guys like it!” Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Haseena: Queen of Mumbai is showing Shraddha in a completely different avatar. Before this film, the actor has been seen as a sweet and innocent girl but now she seems to be challenging herself by taking up such strong roles. Earlier, the actor revealed a softer side to her character in the film. Shraddha shared a picture in which she can be seen living a romantic moment with her co-star Ankur Bhatia.

Check out:

The film would show Haseena Parkar over a span of years and Shraddha’s look will also change as and when the character ages. This is for the first time that she would be seen with her real life brother Siddharth Kapoor, who will be playing the key role of Dawood Ibrahim in the film.

The film, which is scheduled for August 18 release, and will be clashing with Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s film Jagga Jasoos at the box office. But would the clash between the films effect a subject so interesting and powerful? Well, we would get to know about it post release of the films. Meanwhile, Shraddha is also busy prepping up for her next biopic on Saina Nehwal.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd