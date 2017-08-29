Watch Haseena Parkar song Tere Bina: Shraddha Kapoor track is soothing to the ears but not pleasing to the eyes

Shraddha Kapoor film Haseena Parker’s new song Tere Bina is a soothing one. Shraddha Kapoor film Haseena Parker’s new song Tere Bina is a soothing one.

Haseena Parkar aka Shraddha Kapoor has so far bore a daunting and a serious look in whatever we saw of her in the film’s trailers. But now she reveals her romantic side with her on screen husband Ankur Bhatia in its new song, “Tere Bina”, sung by the ever melodious Arijit Singh. The song will instantly tug at your heart strings but here’s the catch, the visuals are something that would turn off all your imaginations. Shraddha’s character is younger and naive, Ankur is attracted to her and the feelings are completely mutual. We are taken back and fore from their first night post marriage to their everyday romance, but what stays common is Shraddha’s expression of fear.

Somehow, the love making scenes look jarring. While in the trailers so far, she has convincingly pulled off her character as Haseena Parkar, just here we did not see her in her best elements.

Ankur Bhatia’s character on the other hand cannot be decoded through his glimpses we got in the song so far. But yes, one thing is sure, his on screen presence is good and that makes the couple, Shraddha and Ankur, look strong.

Overall, “Tere Bina” does not play well with the theme of the film. We are keen to know Haseena Parkar’s love life but this song does not live up to the expectations. We also have to give it a benefit of doubt as the song might make sense and become likable when seen in context in the film.

Haseena Parkar, which has been directed by Apurva Lakhia, will release on September 22.

