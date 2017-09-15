Haseena Parkar song Piya Aa: Just another ‘item’ number

Haseena Parkar song Piya Aa: The movie is directed by Apoorva Lakhia is being produced by Nahid Khan, Sameer Antulay And Babu Tyagi. Haseena Parkar song Piya Aa: The movie is directed by Apoorva Lakhia is being produced by Nahid Khan, Sameer Antulay And Babu Tyagi.

‘Haseena Parkar’ song ‘Piya Aa’ is like any other ‘item’ number. The song will not see Shraddha Kapoor, but features Indo-Australian Sarah Anjuli along with Siddhanth Kapoor as Dawood Ibrahim. The song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan.

The song is nothing new, and even if not for the video, the music itself is like any other peppy number set out to titillate the audience with raunchy moves that has come to be associated somehow with any underground movie. Whether it is set in the past or the present.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the movie is produced by Nahid Khan, Sameer Antulay and Babu Tyagi. The music for the film is composed by Sachin-Jigar. The film was initially supposed to release in August, however, now the movie is slated to release on September 22.

Speaking about shooting with her brother, Shraddha told IANS, “It’s surreal actually. I still don’t believe that we have done a film together. I feel when we get older, we will talk about memories of doing this film together. So, when we will discuss this at that point of time, it will be a lot of fun.”

Talking about her character, she added, “I think this character is not in the negative space. It’s a real-life character about which there are lots of theories and guessing, but not many people know about her life. So, I feel it’s a true story of a woman who faced a lot in her life and dealt with some challenging circumstances. It’s a story of a woman who has gone through a lot of hardship and loss in her life.”

