Haseena Parkar: Shraddha Kapoor will play a loving mother of four, reveals director Apoorva Lakhia

Shraddha Kapoor’s look from her upcoming film, Haseena Parkar had taken the internet by the storm with its release. The poster saw her in a crime lord avatar and it is a far step from her early bubbly and cute characters in Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villai. The Half Girlfriend actor will be portraying Haseena from the age of 17 till her late 40s in the film including her role as a loving mother to four kids. In his latest interview, Apoorva Lakhia also praises Shradhha’s efforts towards pushing boundaries and leaving no stone unturned in her quest to excel.

The director said that Shraddha has been very patient in dealing with Haseena’s role and has given her best to the character. He shares, “There was a scene which was extended when we saw Shraddha cradle her screen kids to stop the crying. She is really patient and mature for her age. I remember her reading pregnancy books and paying attention to details like the way expectant mothers hold their backs.”

He further added, “I ensured that they (the kids) arrived two-three hours before shooting commenced and hung out together with Shraddha and Ankur Bhatia, playing and talking to each other. We also instructed the real parents to not be around during the shoot.” A source attached to the unit also said that Shraddha’s closeness with her aunt Tejaswi Kolhapure’s daughter Vedika too made it easier for her to play a mother onscreen.

Sources close to the actor had earlier revealed that Shraddha even travelled to the film’s sets covering her face in a muslin cloth so that no paparazzi can get a glimpse of her. Apoorva Lakhia was always particular about keeping her looks under wraps. During the entire shooting schedule, no one was even allowed to bring in their phones on the set. Haseena Parkar also stars Siddhanth Kapoor and Ankur Bhatia. The film is slated to release on 18th August 2017.

