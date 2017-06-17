Haseena Parkar: Shraddha Kapoor kept her look under wraps throughout the shooting. Here is how

Shraddha Kapoor has been very particular about her looks in Haseena Parkar. Shraddha Kapoor has been very particular about her looks in Haseena Parkar.

With sharp features, intense expressions, fierce look and dark attires, Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in a completely different avatar for her upcoming film Haseena Parkar. The teaser of her upcoming film released yesterday, and since then she has been garnering a lot of attention and appreciation. For the first time, Shraddha instilled fear within us, with her dialogues. Sources close to the actor revealed that Shraddha even traveled to the film’s sets covering her face in a muslin cloth so that no paparazzi can get a glimpse of her.

In her upcoming film, the Half Girlfriend actor will be portraying Haseena from the age of 17 till her late 40s. Director Apoorva Lakhia was always particular about having her looks under wraps. During the entire shooting schedule, no one was even allowed to bring in their phones on the set. Shraddha used to do a certain amount of preparation from home and would cover her face so that it was not captured by the media or her fans. Even during light interactions, and casual breaks, Shraddha Kapoor made sure she always covered herself.

Haseena Parkar will be marked as one of the most important films in Shraddha Kapoor’s career so far. All this while she was seen in a girl-next-door avatar, but with this one, the actor has a shot at proving herself to be a versatile star. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film also stars Shraddha’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor along with Ankur Bhatia. Produced by Nahid Khan with Swiss Entertainment and co-produced by Sameer Antulay & Babu Tyagi, the film is set to release on August 18.

