Haseena Parkar: Shraddha Kapoor film to clash with Sanjay Dutt’s Bhoomi on September 22

Shraddha Kapoor’s film clash with Sanjay Dutt on September 22 with their respective releases, Haseena Parkar and Bhoomi. Shraddha Kapoor’s film clash with Sanjay Dutt on September 22 with their respective releases, Haseena Parkar and Bhoomi.

Shraddha Kapoor starrer Haseena Parkar has got a new release date. The film, which was supposed to release on August 18, is now heading to the theaters on September 22. However, it seems the clash for this film is evitable. After Bareilly Ki Barfi, now, Haseena Parkar would have a box office fight with Sanjay Dutt’s much-awaited film, Bhoomi, which is scheduled for the same release date. Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#HaseenaParkar to release on 22 Sept 2017… Directed by Apoorva Lakhia… Stars Shraddha Kapoor, Siddhanth Kapoor and Ankur Bhatia.”

Haseena Parkar makers shifted the date of its release, which was initially kept for August 18, to avoid clash at the box office. Talking about it to indianexpress.com, the film’s director Apoorva Lakhia had earlier said, “There was too much clutter at the box office and we as a team decided to give it the best exhibition as we feel we have made a good product. Hence, we decided to push it further.”

While Shraddha Kapoor’s film is about Dawood Ibrahim’s sister, who was famously known as ‘The Queen of Mumbai’, Bhoomi is a story about a father and his daughter, played by Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari respectively. People have been eagerly waiting for the release of both the films as one talks about an unknown yet dominant figure from the world of mafia while the other one marks the comeback of Sanjay Dutt on the silver screen.

Now, it is to be seen how the makers or the stars influence foot falls once these films release.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd