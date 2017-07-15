Haseena Parkar poster: Shraddha Kapoor introduces her family and four children, see photo

Haseena Parkar is Shraddha Kapoor’s first biopic. Haseena Parkar is Shraddha Kapoor’s first biopic.

Shraddha Kapoor will soon be seen in a de-glam role in her upcoming film Haseena Parkar. While early posters of the film cast a light on Shraddha’s fierce look, the makers have dropped a new one, which is a departure what we’ve seen before. Shraddha Kapoor shared the new poster on her Twitter page. The poster gives us a glimpse of Haseena’s onscreen family life. Actor Ankur Bhatia is playing Shraddha’s love interest in the film. This poster shows that Shraddha is married to Ankur and has four children. After the success of Half Girlfriend co-starring Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha is all set to enthrall the audience with this gritty avatar.

Earlier talking about her character Shraddha told IANS, “I think it’s one of most different roles of my career so far for sure because I think I have played more positive characters, and this is the first character which is grayer shaded. I hope people can see (my) conscious effort of playing something different”.

“I just wanted to do something different. I felt like I wanted to venture into new kinds of films and be a part of different kind of characters. That’s why I decided to be a part of films like Haseena and the Saina Nehwal biopic. I think it’s a very big opportunity for me to play a sportswoman who has been a former champion. It’s a huge responsibility, so I really hope that once the movie is out, people get inspired when they watch the movie,” Shraddha added.

The film is scheduled for August 18 release.

