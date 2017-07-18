I’m never bored of playing romantic characters: Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor to play the lead role in Haseena The Queen of Mumbai. Shraddha Kapoor to play the lead role in Haseena The Queen of Mumbai.

Shraddha Kapoor’s act in the title role of Haseena Parkar is garnering her a lot of praise. Shraddha’s grey avatar in the film is a never seen before look, and is definitely a far cry from her earlier girl-next-door characters. When asked how she feels giving up her image for such a power packed performance, the actor said that she can never get bored of playing the romantic characters, and would pick a romantic role anytime.

“I love my romantic films, I have had the opportunity to be a part of few romantic films, which have had very strong love angle. Me being somebody who loves watching romantic films, I love being a part of such films too. I would always take up an entertaining romantic script always. I feel like, being an actor it is a rare thing to get bored of playing a certain character. There are so many characters to play, I cannot remember one instance where I was bored,” Shraddha said.

Shraddha had to gain some weight to look like Haseena Parkar in reality. The actor also spoke about the kind of research she had to do to play the role. But she also confessed that she couldn’t meet Haseena to know more about her.

Haseena Parkar’s role was first offered to Sonakshi Sinha and since Sonakshi’s dates couldn’t be matched with Apoorva Lakhia’s, he asked Shradha to take up the lead. To this Shraddha said, “I didn’t get too much into it, because sometimes you hear things and all that. But I prefer to live in my bubble. So I was just excited that Appu sir (Apoorva Lakhia) was sitting in front of me and offering this brilliant role to me.”

Haseena Parkar is already making buzz and is slated to release on August 18, 2017. The film is based on terrorist Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar. The film marks Shraddha Kapoor’s first female protagonist venture as she is essaying the title tole. Shraddha’s real brother, Siddharth Kapoor portrays the role of Dawood Ibrahim, and Ankur Bhatia plays the role of Haseena’s husband, who was last seen in Sarabjit.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd