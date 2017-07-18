Haseena Parkar new trailer: Shraddha Kapoor looks convincing in her grey avatar as the underworld Appa

Haseena Parkar new trailer: Shraddha Kapoor’s looks are gritty and scary at the same time. Haseena Parkar new trailer: Shraddha Kapoor’s looks are gritty and scary at the same time.

The new trailer of Haseena Parkar is out and it looks like Shraddha Kapoor will seriously steal the show in this film. Shraddha’s grey avatar in the film is a never seen before look, and is definitely a far cry from her earlier girl-next-door characters.

Talking about the trailer, seems like Shraddha is doing complete justice to the character of Haseena Parkar. She is successful in conveying how big a mastermind Haseena was, and her look is gritty and scary at the same time. The dialogues also have a lasting impact because not only are they pretty intense like “Aapne mere bhai ke baare me padha hai, meine apne bhai ko padha hai (You have read about my brother, I have read my brother,” but together with Shraddha’s modulated non-emotive, heavy voice and straight face, they are making us see Shraddha in a completely new light. And kudos to Apoorva Lakhia and Suresh Nair for that!

In another sequence, we get a glimpse of how Haseena had emerged as the queen of underworld after her brother Dawood Ibrahim left the scene. And Shraddha’s powerful delivery is convincing in this avatar too. From losing her husband and everyone close to her to taking over the entire gangster business of Mumbai, Haseena’s story looks gripping as ever.

Sharing her trailer, Shraddha wrote on Facebook, “Very excited and nervous to share the trailer of #HaseenaParkar. Hope you all like it! #ApoorvaLakhia Siddhanth Kapoor Ankur Bhatia”. The film also stars Shraddha’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor in the role of Dawood Ibrahim, and it looks like he will be as amazing as his sister.

Haseena Parkar is hitting cinemas on 18th August.

