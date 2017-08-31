Has Suhana Khan started working on her Bollywood debut under Karan Johar? See her new photo

We have come across a new photo of Suhana Khan which is yet another perfect one. We have come across a new photo of Suhana Khan which is yet another perfect one.

Shah Rukh Khan’s little daughter Suhana Khan has been hitting headlines for a while now. Be it her photos from any event with her daddy SRK or with her besties Chunky Pandey’s nephew Ahaan Panday and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor. She was recently seen visiting Karan Johar’s office and thus speculations are on that she might have started working on her Bollywood debut under her father’s best friend Karan. But keeping all this aside, we have come across a new photo of Suhana Khan which is yet another perfect one.

Suhana is a combination of glamour and simplicity, and this is what we have seen in all her pictures. She carries herself well and thus has made her own fan following already. Reports suggest that Suhana is already taking lessons on films from her father’s friend, and ace filmmaker Karan Johar.

However, Shah Rukh has time and again said that he wants his children to finish their education before pursuing a career in films. The 17-year-old was spotted at Karan Johar’s office recently and a source told DNA, “She was at Karan Johar’s office recently and there were professional hair stylists and a make-up person with her. She was styled by a top stylist and shot by an ace photographer.”

We do not know that this new click of Suhana Khan is from the same session or not, but we are in awe of her beauty! See Suhana Khan’s new click here:

As far as her acting skills are concerned, we saw that in a video of a play that Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana did for her school performance.

See Suhana Khan’s acting skills in this video:

She was seen as a Cinderella and all hailed young Suhana for how beautifully she brought the character to life.

