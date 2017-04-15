Has Fatima Sana Shaikh given a look test for Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan? See pic

Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh have shared the screen in Dangal. (Source: Instagram) Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh have shared the screen in Dangal. (Source: Instagram)

Aamir Khan will next be seen in historical drama Thugs of Hindostan. A slew of names has cropped up for playing the lead female character in the film. Several names including that of Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sara Ali Khan have been doing rounds for the lead role. However, there has been no confirmation on the final name. Aamir Khan reportedly is not very keen on repeating heroines from his earlier films. Now, a Hindustan Times report has suggested that Aamir Khan’s Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh has given a look test for Thugs of Hindostan. A picture has surfaced online that shows Fatima donning the look of a fighter. Going by this look, Dangal girl seems completely transformed.

“Makers are still in the process of finalising the female lead. Fatima’s look test picture comes as a shock on several accounts. First, Fatima, who played Aamir’s daughter in their last film, is auditioning for the female lead opposite him. Second, Aamir is known to never repeat his heroines. In this case too, technically, he won’t be doing it even if Fatima makes the cut as he was paired opposite Sakshi Tanwar in Dangal,” says a trade insider,” a source was quoted in HT report.

Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh have shared the screen in Dangal. Both garnered accolades for their stunning act in the film. Fatima played Aamir Khan’s daughter Geeta Phogat in the film. Both Aamir and Fatima have also been training together. The two have been photographed together on several occasions. But, going by Aamir Khan’s inclination to not repeat heroines in his films, it’s interesting to see if the two will work together again in Thugs of Hindostan.

