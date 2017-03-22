Has Disha Patani replaced Sara Ali Khan in Student of the Year 2? Disha gives the answer

Disha Patani is confused about Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2. Disha Patani is confused about Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2.

From past few months. there have been contradicting reports about the female lead of Student of the Year 2, with some suggesting it’s MS Dhoni actor Disha Patani while others taking Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara’s name, and Disha’s latest reaction on the rumours doesn’t help. Without confirming if she is indeed in the running to be a part of the movie that stars her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, Disha has said it’s weird for her to read “sometimes her, sometimes Sara’s name.”

When asked about competing against Sara for the lead role in the sequel to Karan Johar’s 2012 directorial venture, Disha today told reporters, “I have also been reading this news. It’s weird for me because even I don’t know… Sometimes I read it’s Sarah sometimes Disha. So, I don’t know what’s happening.” The actor interacted with the media at the launch of her official app, ‘Disha Patani app’.

On being asked to at least confirm if she has been approached for the film, the star resorted to the typical “No comments,” reply after she was interrupted by the event’s emcee when she began answering the question. She remained mum also on the rumours that she is doing a special song in Tiger’s upcoming film, Munna Michael.

While Tiger was announced as the lead for the sequel last year itself, there has been a suspense on the female lead. Last, it was reported that Sara has replaced Disha in the film. But fresh rumours imply that director Punit Malhotra is still keen on Disha playing the female lead. Nonetheless, it is still not confirmed that Sara has left Student of the Year 2.

At her app launch, Disha was asked how she handles social media trolls, a challenge for celebrities nowadays. The 24-year-old actor said that she doesn’t care about what people say as she is too secure with herself, and in fact, she gets nervous only what she posts on her social media pages.

“The only time I get nervous or scared is when I am writing something. I make sure don’t post something wrong. Sometimes, what I want to say is different from what I write, Some confusion or a misunderstanding happens. So, that’s the only time when I am scared. Otherwise, it doesn’t matter to me.India has the freedom of speech. Anybody’s idea is not the fact. If I am writing something, that’s my idea, it’s not any fact. So if I start taking it too seriously that what this person thinks of me is actually me (then that’s a problem)… I do respect that people have opinions about me but they don’t matter to me. These people don’t know me personally, so, that’s okay,” Disha said.

