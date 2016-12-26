Haryana makes Dangal tax-free

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Updated: December 26, 2016 1:16 pm
THE HARYANA government Sunday made Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal tax free in the state. Announcing the decision, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the film was giving a boost to the “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” mission in the state. “Thus, the government took a decision to make it tax free,” he said.Aamir Khan Starrer Dangal Wins Audience’s Hearts.
WATCH VIDEO | Aamir Khan Starrer Dangal Wins Audience’s Hearts
INLD MP Dushyant Chautala had recently raised the demand with the government. Khattar said the government was in the process of preparing a film policy to promote Haryanvi films in the state. He said a meeting in this regard was recently held with the owners of cinema halls.