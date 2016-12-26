Haryana makes Dangal tax-free

Based on the first family of Indian wrestling, the Phogats, Dangal, his latest film features a lesser-known star cast and is in line with themes we have come to associate Aamir with in recent years. Based on the first family of Indian wrestling, the Phogats, Dangal, his latest film features a lesser-known star cast and is in line with themes we have come to associate Aamir with in recent years.

THE HARYANA government Sunday made Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal tax free in the state. Announcing the decision, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the film was giving a boost to the “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” mission in the state. “Thus, the government took a decision to make it tax free,” he said.Aamir Khan Starrer Dangal Wins Audience’s Hearts.

WATCH VIDEO | Aamir Khan Starrer Dangal Wins Audience’s Hearts

INLD MP Dushyant Chautala had recently raised the demand with the government. Khattar said the government was in the process of preparing a film policy to promote Haryanvi films in the state. He said a meeting in this regard was recently held with the owners of cinema halls.