Harshvardhan Kapoor excited to play Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra, shares photo with sports star

Harshvardhan Kapoor will step into the shoes of Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra. Harshvardhan Kapoor will step into the shoes of Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra.

Last time when we asked Anil Kapoor if he will be playing the on-screen father of his son Harshvardhan Kapoor in the biopic of sports star Abhinav Bindra, the actor said, “It’s too early to talk about it. In today’s times, when you do a film there are too many layers and boxes to tick, the script, the studio, the budget… When these things come together then you have to prep for the film, work hard. Definitely, talks are on but it’s too early to talk about it.”

We don’t know if Anil signed the deal or not, but the younger Kapoor definitely did. Harshvardhan confirmed the news of stepping into the shoes of 34-year-old Abhinav Bindra who became the first Indian to win an individual gold medal in the 10 m Air Rifle at the Olympic Games in 2008. The two films old actor shared a photo with the sports legend and wrote, “Beginnings are very special. Especially when you get to play a character that has made the nation proud on world stage. I am stoked to have been chosen to play #AbhinavBindra and hopefully will do justice to the man, the legend!”

All pepped up to star in the sports biopic, Harshvardhan added, “Like the man himself said, “Hard Work is a talent.” #LetsDoThis.” Seeing the happy faces in the photo, one thing is for sure, Abhinav will contribute in making his biopic a success with his special inputs. Preparing for the role might be a little easier for Harshvardhan who carries the legacy of his family so lightly on his shoulders as he already took lessons in horse riding, archery, polo and mounted archery while filming for Rakeysh Omprakash directorial Mirzya.

With another addition to the list of biopics, Bollywood seems to have found its new formula of delivering hits.

