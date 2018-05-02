Harshvardhan Kapoor reveals what he’ll gift Sonam on her wedding

Harshvardhan Kapoor shared that he is really happy that Sonam Kapoor is getting married, and also said that Anand Ahuja is a great guy. Harshvardhan Kapoor shared that he is really happy that Sonam Kapoor is getting married, and also said that Anand Ahuja is a great guy.

Harshvardhan Kapoor launched the trailer of his upcoming film, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, in Mumbai on Wednesday. On the sidelines of the event, he also shared happiness about the upcoming wedding of his sister Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja on May 8, next week. The Kapoor and Ahuja families had on Tuesday confirmed the wedding date through a joint statement.

When Harshvardhan was asked about how he was preparing for his sister’s big day, he expressed excitement and said, “I am really happy that she is getting married, and Anand (Ahuja) is a great guy. But I am just focused on the film.”

The youngest Kapoor was also asked how he was planning to manage his film’s promotions which are coinciding with his elder sister’s wedding. He said, “The wedding is on the 7th and 8th. After that, I get into promotions, so I think, I have enough time for both.”

So what is he going to gift Sonam and Anand? He jokingly said that with the kind of movies he is doing, he doesn’t get paid too well, and so, would only be able to give her a lot of love.

“A hug… That’s a joke. A lot of love. I am broke. Have you seen the kind of movies I am doing? They don’t pay very well (laughs). So, I don’t have anything to give her, but a lot of love”, the actor said.

Bhavesh Joshi Superstar is scheduled to release on May 25. It is the story of a superhero in the making, and how every human being is a hero in their own way. The makers of the film suggest that the film is not the quintessential superhero action film, but a story about everyday issues that happen around us and are not spoken about. It is essentially a vigilante film.

