Disappointed Harshvardhan Kapoor says best debut film awards should be given to newcomers

Harshvardhan Kapoor expressed his disappointment at losing out on Best Male Debut award. Harshvardhan Kapoor expressed his disappointment at losing out on Best Male Debut award.

Honesty is certainly among one of the most admirable qualities of Harshvardhan Kapoor. The actor was one of the frontrunners to win the Best Male Debut award at the recently concluded Filmfare awards. But the award went to Diljit Dosanjh for Udta Punjab, leaving Harshvardhan disappointed. The Mirzya actor believes that Best Debut award should be given to actors who are relatively new and not to those who have already done a significant amount of work in films in other languages.

“I won every award except Filmfare. You don’t know what kind of goes into it. Some awards have a jury and they decide. Some have a popular vote. So I don’t know how they decided this year. I think debutant awards should be for people who are relatively new to films. I have done less work. Otherwise, it is like saying I have done 100 English films and now I am doing a Hindi film so I am a debutant. So if Leonardo Di Caprio wins an Oscar and then comes to do a Bollywood movie, he is a debutant which is not something I agree with.”

Watch | Diljit Dosanjh’s reaction after winning at Filmfare 2017

Expressing his disappointment at losing out, Harshvardhan said, “I have Bhavesh Joshi and a biopic on which I will start work from December this year. As you grow, you keep working on your craft and keep getting better as an actor. But at the end of the day if people don’t connect with the narrative of the story it, people will feel your performance isn’t as good as you think it is. In terms of myself, I have reseen Mirzya several times and there is not a moment that I can change about that film. Now when Bhavesh Joshi comes out, people may connect with it more because it is more relatable so people may think that is a better performance but that may not be the case. So it is all subjective. Yes, I was disappointed to not have won but I will be back.”

The Kapoor lad also felt his sister Sonam should have won the Best Actress award in the main popular category and not just the critic one. “Sonam should have won the main category. Neerja is highest grossing female film of the year and in terms of popularity, it’s massive. I don’t understand how wit works.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd