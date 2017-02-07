Harshvardhan Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez are Bollywood’s hottest bride and groom. Sonam Kapoor is the happiest

Sonam Kapoor lauded Harshvardhan Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez cover page jodi. Sonam Kapoor lauded Harshvardhan Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez cover page jodi.

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez are the new bride and groom of the town. No, not literally. The duo has appeared on a leading magazine cover page as bride and groom, making us wonder why the two are together. Is it for a film? Could be, but the actors have not revealed anything and playing a smart game by just dropping hints. However, more than anyone else, it is Sonam Kapoor who is extremely overwhelmed to look at her brother Harsh and best friend Jacqueline sharing the same cover.

Sonam took to Twitter and wrote, “The brother & the bestie scorching the @bazaarbridein cover! @HarshKapoor_ @Asli_Jacqueline…” in response to which Jacky sent her kisses.

Check Sonam Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez posts here:

Harsh seemed extremely excited about the cover page. He shared the still on his Instagram with a caption that read, “When she’s around… the temperature definitely rises! What a gorgeous bride you’d make Jacqueline.”

After making a smashing on-screen debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya, Harshvardhan Kapoor has given us many reasons to keep an eye on his activities through his Instagram account. And now that the actor is prepping up for his next, Bhavesh Joshi, it seems his leading lady could be this ‘Reload’ actor. We have our fingers crossed and can’t wait to know more about it.

