Harshvardhan Kapoor: I don’t take relationship advice from dad

Actor Harshvardhan Kapoor, who is a private person, says he doesnt go to his father and actor-filmmaker Anil Kapoor for relationship advice. Harshvardhan spoke about being an introvert, who enjoys his own company, in an interview for GQ India’s June 2017 issue, read a statement.

“No, that’s too personal. I’m very private (in these matters),” Harshvardhan said when asked if he seeks relationship advice from his father.

Harshvardhan, who forayed into Bollywood with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya last year, says he is very comfortable around women – thanks to the company of his mother and sisters Sonam and Rhea. “In general, I’m very comfortable around women because of the amount of time I’ve spent with my mother and two sisters. I’m a laid-back guy – I don’t ask too many questions and I’m not overbearing,” he said.

On the work front, Harshvardhan is busy with his next Bhavesh Joshi.

Anil Kapoor might be seen playing the on-screen father to his son Harshvardhan in the forthcoming biopic on Indian professional shooter Abhinav Bindra. There were reports that the father-son duo has been signed for the film where the Mirzya actor will play the role of the Olympic-winning shooter.

When asked about it, Anil told reporters, “It’s too early to speak about the film. Once everything is finalised, I’ll talk about it. But talks are on. If God wishes, we will do a film together and it could be this one. I am very excited to work with him, but it is too early to speak about it.” The 60-year-old actor was speaking at the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards.

