Watch: Harshvardhan Kapoor has his prep mode on for Abhinav Bindra’s biopic

Harshvardhan Kapoor recently confirmed that he would be stepping into the shoes of 34-year-old Abhinav Bindra who became the first Indian to win an individual gold medal in the 10 m Air Rifle event at the Olympic Games in 2008. He has now given a sneak-peek into the kind of preparations he would be taking up to be the perfect on-screen Abhinav Bindra. The 26-year-old actor, who made his debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya, shared a video on Instagram and wrote, “#PrepMode! What a great feeling to be back in prep mode for my next movie. I always enjoy this time and here is when I really start shaping into the role I’m about to play. Can’t wait to take you guys along with me on this journey #AbhinavBindra #LetsDoThis”

Earlier, he shared a picture with the sportsman and wrote, “Beginnings are very special. Especially when you get to play a character that has made the nation proud on world stage. I am stoked to have been chosen to play #AbhinavBindra and hopefully will do justice to the man, the legend! Like the man himself said “Hard Work is a talent.” #LetsDoThis”

Apart from this, Harsh has a Vikramaditya Motwane’s project in hand, which is going to release this year. The film, which has been titled Bhavesh Joshi, wrapped up in May this year and soon the actor will share the first look of the film with his audience.

Giving a major throwback to the moment, Harsh shared a picture with Vikramditya Motwane and wrote, “#throwback to the beginning of the journey , this was just a few days before we started shoot , the film wrapped towards the end of May and I can’t wait for you to start seeing stuff… expect the unexpected !Hang in there it’s coming #bhaveshjoshi #vikramadityamotwane #fuhsephantom #anuragkashyap”

