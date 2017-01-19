Harshvardhan Kapoor on Diljit Dosanjh’s Filmfare win: It’s not entitlement, it is an opinion

Diljit Dosanjh won Best Debut award at Filmfare 2017. He won against Harshvardhan Kapoor. Diljit Dosanjh won Best Debut award at Filmfare 2017. He won against Harshvardhan Kapoor.

Debutant Harshvardhan Kapoor is having a tough time accepting the fact that Filmfare for Best Debut Male 2017 went to Diljit Dosanjh for his film, Udta Punjab, and not him. The actor, in a series of tweets, expressed that he was just voicing his opinion in an interview to indianexpress.come where he expressed his unhappiness on Filmfare’s decision of giving away the award to Diljit, who has acted in a Hindi film and several Punjabi films.

Harshvardhan’s contention is that Diljit had appeared in 2012 release, Tere Naal Love Hogaya’s song, which proves he was not making his debut in Udta Punjab. By the same logic, Hrithik Roshan shouldn’t have won the Best Debut award for Kaho Naa Pyar Hain as he acted as a child artist in Bhagwaan Dada.

Take 5 with Harshvardhan Kapoor

Looking at how the actor was clearly unable to move on from the fact that he didn’t win at Filmfare, the Executive Editor of the magazine wrote, “The sense of self entitlement some of these newcomer actors have is beyond imagination. If only they were half as talented.”

Read his tweets here:

@HarshKapoor_ if your hardwork goes unacknowledged.in some form or the other, you and your sister have.such a difficult time accepting it — MK (@mk_cancerian) January 18, 2017

so we shall all behave like robots from now on , and not share our thoughts and feelings , u ask for honesty then complain when we are http://t.co/DcZt61giho — Harshvardhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) January 18, 2017

The sense of self entitlement some of these newcomer actors have is beyond imagination. If only they were half as talented. — anewradha (@anewradha) January 19, 2017

To which, the 26-year-old actor replied, “Just take my name. And go through people’s filmography while your at it. It’s amazing, you can’t share your thoughts at all, then you become the antagonist you guys run a business on things actors say. It’s not entitlement it’s an opinion just like how your magazine always has one. The guy was in a Hindi film in 2008.” But he doesn’t know that his appearance was in 2012 film, which went unnoticed.

More from the world of Entertainment:

In another tweet, one of his follower mentioned, “If your hard work goes unacknowledged in some form or the other, you and your sister have such a difficult time accepting it,” to which Harsh replied, “So we shall all behave like robots from now on, and not share our thoughts and feelings, u ask for honesty then complain when we are.”

Also read| Disappointed Harshvardhan Kapoor says best debut film awards should be given to newcomers

Harshvardhan made his debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya. The film’s music was appreciated, so were the efforts of the actors but the story or the film in its entirety failed to impress the audience.

In the interview to indianexpress.com, Harsh said, “I won every award except Filmfare. You don’t know what kind of goes into it. Some awards have a jury and they decide. Some have a popular vote. So I don’t know how they decided this year. I think debutant awards should be for people who are relatively new to films. I have done less work. Otherwise, it is like saying I have done 100 English films and now I am doing a Hindi film so I am a debutant. So if Leonardo Di Caprio wins an Oscar and then comes to do a Bollywood movie, he is a debutant which is not something I agree with.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd