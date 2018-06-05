Harshvardhan Kapoor: Bhavesh Joshi is realistic and not a larger than life superhero film

Harshvardhan Kapoor says he doesn’t enjoy forming an opinion on anything political. Harshvardhan Kapoor says he doesn’t enjoy forming an opinion on anything political.

Actor Harshvardhan Kapoor, whose latest film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero sees him play a common man who takes on socio-political issues head-on, says that in real life he is comfortable in his own world and doesn't take interest in forming an opinion on anything political.

“I am someone who is very comfortable in my own world and I know it is not a good thing. I really do not take much interest in forming an opinion on anything political because I am not inclined to that,” Harshvardhan told IANS. Having grown up in a family of film stars and producers like father Anil Kapoor, sister Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, uncles like Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor as well as cousins like Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Marwah, Harshvardhan has seen success and failure of the entertainment business from close quarters.

On being asked about the failure of his debut film he expressed his disappointment but said that nobody can control the fate of a film. “All we can do is put on hard work. In a year, only 10 films get huge success at the box office out of so many films releasing in India. And what is the definition of success?”, he said.

“From childhood I have seen, there are films that are counted as most successful film and in two weeks, those films went off the people’s memories. On the other hand, there are films that didn’t work commercially, but people cherish them even today. So what really a successful film is?” questioned the young actor.

As for his Bhavesh Joshi Superhero directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, he believes it has a quality of being relatable to the mass audience. “The treatment of the film is very different. It is modern and cinematically rich. The inspiration of the core character may be drawn from the angry young man era of our Hindi cinema, but the feet are very much in today’s time. It is a realistic film and not a larger than life superhero film. I think the content of the film is quite accessible to the larger audience unlike my Mirzya,” Harshvardhan said.

The actor believes that the definition of the superhero is changing in Indian cinema where the story of common man is getting celebrated.”It is the story of a young guy who was leading a regular life with a lot of complaint about the system that we all do, but we really do not do much about it. Then he finds himself in extraordinary circumstances and decided to make a choice… a very brave choice that a regular guy will not attempt to do. I think that’s what makes him a superhero”, he said.

For the film, Harshvardhan Kapoor being the formally trained actor went by the script and followed his director’s vision. He said he immerses himself in a character with a combination of method acting and personal life experiences.

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is a vigilante film set in Mumbai. The film tells the story of our societal problems and how a vigilante, in the form of a superhero, takes it upon himself to make changes in the society. The film received a very good response from the audience and the critics.

