Harshvardhan Kapoor: I never saw Bhavesh Joshi as a superhero film; it deals with real-world issues

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is Harshvardhan Kapoor’s second outing as a lead actor, and it couldn’t have been more different from his debut, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya. Bhavesh Joshi Superhero will see Kapoor kicking ass and saving Mumbai in a never-seen-before avatar.

Recently, during a conversation with Indianexpress.com, Kapoor said about his character in the film, “I relate to my character at one level because he is the same age as I am, a lad from Mumbai, who is experiencing these things around him and feels a certain way about it. I have witnessed the same things as well, although from a distance.”

Bollywood has not had a great relationship with the genre of vigilante dramas in the past, or for that matter, with even superhero flicks as well. As far as the former genre is concerned, movies like Anil Kapoor’s Nayak, Kamal Haasan’s Indian and Amitabh Bachchan’s Shahenshah are the only ones that stand out in the crowd. When asked what Bhavesh Joshi will bring to the table with respect to a vigilante drama, Kapoor said, “It is an origin story, you will get the ‘why’ of it all. And unlike other vigilante flicks we have had in the past, this movie is rooted in reality. It does not have that dramatic or larger-than-life feel to it.”

In an earlier interview with a leading publication, filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane had stated that he is quite the comic book nerd. So, one wonders if the lead hero also follows the happenings of the DC and Marvel worlds religiously as well, and if that helped inform his character in the movie in any fashion. But that thought is soon dispelled when the actor says that for his preparation for the role in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, he had only followed the script.

“I had approached the script as an action-drama. I never really saw it as a superhero film, I was never really like ‘I am going to wear this suit and mask,’ you know. I just saw it as a story about an ordinary guy who finds himself in an extraordinary situation and decides to do something very brave about it,” said Kapoor on his approach to the film.

The released promos and posters of the film have an appearance that makes it look like the love child of the 1988 film Shahenshah and the recently released antihero movie Deadpool 2. When pointed out about the similarity, Kapoor said, “I know people see it as such but there’s a specific reason for the mask and it comes from an emotional place. It’s a vigilante drama and it’s kind of a neo-noir kind of action film set in Bombay. It deals with real-world issues and real-world problems. It’s about how the justice system sometimes can’t take care of everything, which leads to the creation of vigilantes. The film has been inspired by movies like Arjun and Nayak.”

This is the first time Kapoor has worked with Lootera director Vikramaditya Motwane. When asked about the collaboration, Kapoor said, “It’s tough to work with Vikram as he demands a lot, but the results are great, you are always surprised. All I can say is that it was worth it.”

The actor’s next project is the Abhinav Bindra biopic, where he will be bringing to big screen the life and times of the Olympic gold medalist. Bhavesh Joshi Superhero will hit the big screen on June 1, 2018.

