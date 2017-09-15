Harshvardhan Kapoor all set to share screen space with father Anil Kapoor in Abhinav Bindra’s biopic

Harshvardhan Kapoor took to social media to share the ‘mixed bag of emotions’ that he is going through as father Anil Kapoor is also a part of his next film, the Abhinav Bindra’s biopic. Harshvardhan Kapoor took to social media to share the ‘mixed bag of emotions’ that he is going through as father Anil Kapoor is also a part of his next film, the Abhinav Bindra’s biopic.

Here is a happy news from Harshvardhan Kapoor fans. Well, it is also a happy news for Anil Kapoor. Guess what, the wait is over. The father-son duo is all set to share the screen space for the very first time and it will be in Abhinav Bindra’s biopic. While Harsh was seen all excited for the film already, this happy addition in the cast is certainly making the film all the more special for him. Sharing the same, the actor took to social media to share the ‘mixed bag of emotions’ that he is going through.

Harshvardhan Kapoor shared a picture collage where we see him, father Anil and Abhinav Bindra with his real father and the caption along reads, “Going to be sharing screen space for the first time with my dad in my next movie #Bindra. I’m happy to be working with my dad, but also nervous because of his stature as an actor #MixedBagOfEmotions I look forward to learning from him and also making memories. This movie just got a whole lot more special #LetsDoThis @anilskapoor.”

See the post Harshvardhan Kapoor shared about Anil Kapoor being a part of Abhinav Bindra’s biopic:

Harshvardhan Kapoor recently confirmed that he would be stepping into the shoes of 34-year-old Abhinav Bindra who became the first Indian to win an individual gold medal in the 10 m Air Rifle event at the Olympic Games in 2008. The actor is also sharing various updates of how he is prepping for the role. But this latest news has made all of us all more excited.

Anil Kapoor is also in news for his next film Fanney Khan which also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao.

