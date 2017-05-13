Harshvardhan Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan’s candid dinner date is going viral. See photo

Harshvardhan Kapoor like any two young people hung out late in the night at a Bandra eatery. Harshvardhan Kapoor like any two young people hung out late in the night at a Bandra eatery.

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan’s clandestine dinner would have remained a ‘private’ moment if not for the paparazzi. Anil Kapoor’s dashing son and Saif Ali Khan’s gorgeous daughter, like any two young people hung out late in the night at a Bandra eatery. Devoid of glamour and glitter, Harsh and Sara seemed every bit of a normal young couple, wanting to hang out and wave the Mumbai heat. Now, the picture of the two has gone viral and for all obvious reasons. The click suggests a growing closeness between them. While Harsh is seen digging into his burger, Sara is happily guzzling water from a bottle.

Here’s Harshvardhan Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan’s viral pic ( courtesy: filmyshotreal)

Harsh made his Bollywood debut with Mirzya last year which tanked at the box office. Sara is yet to take her baby steps in the film industry. If the two continue to be spotted more frequently in future, there is sure to be a swirl of new rumours surrounding these star kids. The picture also makes sense in the backdrop of Harsh’s cryptic Instagram post that he deleted immediately after posting. Harshvardhan had last month, shared a picture of a girl who had her back facing the camera as she was walking into the waves. “Find beauty in everyday life and let it inspire you. Don’t forget to capture these frames and mark them as memories forever. You can always use your loved ones as subjects but keep them a mystery nonetheless,” Harsh wrote these beautiful words for that picture. As fans on social media started speculating that the girl in the picture was no one but Saif and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara, Harsh thought it better to remove the picture and eventually eluded the controversy. However, his action only validated the rumours.

Harsh and Sara’s association goes back to their parents. Both Anil Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have worked in many films including Race franchise and Biwi No. 1. Anil has also worked with Sara’s mother Amrita Singh in several Hindi films including Chameli Ki Shaadi. So, Harsh and Sara could very well be childhood friends. But, this picture surely adds new dimensions to the duo’s relationship.

