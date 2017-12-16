Happy birthday Harshdeep Kaur: The young singer who adds a Sufi twist to Bollywood songs

Happy birthday Harshdeep Kaur: It’s been 14 years for the singer in the industry. Happy birthday Harshdeep Kaur: It’s been 14 years for the singer in the industry.

They say a musician’s shelf life is limited to a decade but then there are people like Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhonsle, Sonu Nigam, Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik who are etched in our memories forever. If we talk about the new lot of singers then we cannot but mention Harshdeep Kaur. Her voice stands out and as Lata Mangeshkar would say “Meri aawaaz hi meri pehchaan hai”, the saying stands totally true for Harshdeep. She is one of the singers who perhaps understood early on that all you need is a soul in every song you sing as only that will let you connect with the audience.

Not many know that Harshdeep Kaur started off her singing career back in 2003. So, it’s been 14 years for her in the industry. In these 14 years, she made her mark by adding a Sufi twist to typical Bollywood song. We bet the first song that you can remember of Harshdeep is “Katiya Karoon” from Imtiaz Ali directorial Rockstar, which had released in 2011. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that this song gave her recognition.

And then came “Heer” from Jab Tak Hai Jaan. She also sang a different version of “Jugni” from Cocktail, and needless to say we love everything about the song.

On her 31st birthday, here’s a list of songs you should listen to:

“Heer” (Jab Tak Hai Jaan)

“Jugni” (Cocktail)

“Katiya Karun” (Rockstar)

“Zaalima” (Raees)

“Twist Kamariya” (Bareilly Ki Barfi)

“Aaj Din Chadheya” (Unplugged)

“Mai Re Mai” (Parched)

“Ik Onkar” (Rang De Basanti)

“Nirmohiya” (Coke Studio Season 2)

“Baari Barsi” (Band Baaja Baraat)

We hope that Harshdeep Kaur keeps inspiring us and adds her Sufi and Punjabi twist to Bollywood numbers.

Happy birthday to the Rockstar.

