Hardik Pandya spotted flirting with Urvashi Rautela?

Cricketer Hardik Pandya’s relationship status has been making headlines for a while now. While he was earlier said to be dating actor Elli AvrRam, recent reports suggest that he was spotted flirting with actor Urvashi Rautela. At a recent party, the two, reportedly, had “eyes and ears only for each other.”

As per a report by SpotboyE, “Hardik Pandya and Urvashi Rautela were engrossed in deep conversation, oblivious to the world around them at a recent bash.” A guest from the party told the publication that Hardik and the Hate Story 4 actor “hit it off really well” and that they exchanged “flirtatious looks” throughout the party.

Reportedly, Urvashi met the cricketer and his brother Krunal at industrialist Gautam Singhania’s party at his Breach Candy residence.

Well, this leads us to wonder about reports of Hardik Pandya and Elli AvrRam’s rumoured relationship. In March, Elli and Hardik were spotted together several times. Elli had also attended Hardik’s brother Krunal Pandya’s reception in December last year.

See photo of Hardik Pandy with Urvashi Rautela. His brother Krunal Pandya is also seen:

See some photos of Hardik Pandya and Elli AvrRam:

Elli AvrRam was recently seen chilling with Salman Khan and his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur. The actor also shared a candid picture with Salman and Iulia. Within few hours, the picture went viral as Salman fans couldn’t stop talking about the trio in one frame. However, Elli later removed the candid picture and replaced it with two pictures with Salman and Lulia. See the photos here:

Elli was seen in reality show Bigg Boss 7 and in a few Bollywood films too. Her upcoming projects are the Telugu and Tamil remakes of Queen, in which she will step into Lisa Haydon’s shoes. Urvashi Rautela has featured in films such as Singh Saab the Great, Great Grand Masti and Hate Story 4.

