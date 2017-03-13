Confirmed! Harbhajan Singh is not leaving Roadies Rising despite a spat with Neha Dhupia

Harbhajan Singh is the new addition to the Roadies series. Harbhajan Singh is the new addition to the Roadies series.

Roadies has always been interesting and this year, the hype is even higher. Along with the Roadies fame Rannvijay Singha, Prince Narula, television actor Karan Kundra and actor Neha Dhupia, the show has been joined by cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who would not be a team leader but bring twists and turns to the adventures on the season.

The show has started to air but there were recent reports that Harbhajan might leave the show because of a fallout with Neha Dhupia. However, indianexpress.com spoke to a source close to MTV India, who quashed rumours and said, “Yes, Harbhajan and Neha did have a verbal spat on the show where the cricketer said he would rather leave. It was because of a task given to a contestant by Neha and Harbhajan did not agree to it. However, there is no truth in the fact that he is leaving the show. He is very much there till the end.”

Earlier, Karan Kundra confirmed that he is moving out of the show due to his prior commitments. However, our source says that the actor had to leave because he slapped a contestant on the show. Now, his team would be carried by VJ Nikhil Chinapa, who has earlier hosted shows like Spiltsvilla on MTV.

The actor took to Instagram and wrote, “20 hr flight and went straight to #roadies shoot for another 20 😂! There’s no country like my India and there’s no city like amchi Mumbai!! #grateful for my life and #blessed to have all of you! You are my strength and my inspiration! Extremely sad that I won’t be a part of this journey but have handed my team to the best @nikhilchinapa and after shooting with him last night I’m happy my gang will be in good hands! And for all of you who wanted to see me in #roadiesrising a big big big sorry but I have to leave for London tomorrow for something bigger and I promise you as always.. I will not disappoint you!”

Roadies Rising is the fourteenth season of the adventurous reality show, which makes it one of the longest running Indian shows of all time.

